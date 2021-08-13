Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.87. Glanbia shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

