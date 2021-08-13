Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,031,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GLAPF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLAPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

