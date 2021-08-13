GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £74.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,419.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,593.60 ($20.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

