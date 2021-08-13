Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.78. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 981 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

