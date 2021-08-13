Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 678.5% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Glencore stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

