Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GBCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 57,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Get Global Healthcare REIT alerts:

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.