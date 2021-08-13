Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GBCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 57,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
About Global Healthcare REIT
