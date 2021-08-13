Global X Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BUG)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,508% compared to the typical volume of 138 call options.

BUG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,011. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 502,947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,893,000.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.