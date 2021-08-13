Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,239. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

