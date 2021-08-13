Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 978,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

