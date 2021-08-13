Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 643.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.58% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $1,155,000.

NASDAQ MILN opened at $44.03 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $45.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14.

