Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,652. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.