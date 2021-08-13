Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 4,433.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th.

