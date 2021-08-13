Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) traded up 5.6% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $276.60 and last traded at $275.38. 14,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 206,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

