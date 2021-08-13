Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Down 98.9% in July

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,499. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

