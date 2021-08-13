GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GMS by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

