GNY Reaches Market Cap of $90.58 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $90.58 million and approximately $170,480.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

