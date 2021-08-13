GoChain (GO) Market Cap Achieves $38.57 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. GoChain has a market cap of $38.57 million and $9.09 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoChain has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar.

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,143,217,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,342,404 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

