GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 71,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,706 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research firms recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

