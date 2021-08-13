GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 71,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,706 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.69.
Several research firms recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
