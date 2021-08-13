Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.75 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 34,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,421. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.