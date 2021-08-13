Gold Poker 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $253.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $9,738.90 and $253.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00144641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00153215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,296.17 or 1.00065413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00869710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

