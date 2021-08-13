Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.66. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $5,610,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,955,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN opened at $48.72 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

