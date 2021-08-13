Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $228,742.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,518.96 or 0.99839827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.16 or 0.00859669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

