Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 696.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIDMF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.15. 44,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,908. Golden Independence Mining has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.20.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

