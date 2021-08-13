Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 696.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GIDMF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.15. 44,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,908. Golden Independence Mining has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.20.
About Golden Independence Mining
