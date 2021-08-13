GoldFund Market Capitalization Hits $220,078.57 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $220,078.57 and approximately $192.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

