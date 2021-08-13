Golos Blockchain (GLS) Hits One Day Volume of $925.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $616,835.42 and approximately $925.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

