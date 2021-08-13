GoNetwork (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $107,378.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $113,345.89 and $107,378.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

