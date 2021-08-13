GoNetwork (GOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 110.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 92.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $232,512.49 and approximately $54.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,236.40 or 0.99936227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00072773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000995 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 122.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.