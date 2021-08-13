Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 449.8% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GMGSF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.
Goodman Group Company Profile
