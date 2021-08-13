Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 449.8% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GMGSF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

