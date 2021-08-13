GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,148. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $2,627,904.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.