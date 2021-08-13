Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $427,951.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

