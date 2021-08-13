Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 53,333 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 90,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,594. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

