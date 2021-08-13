Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 53,333 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 90,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,594. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
