GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,642 shares of company stock worth $5,076,221. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

