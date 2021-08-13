GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.
NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
