Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.23. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 2,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The firm has a market cap of $806.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

