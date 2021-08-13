Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.23. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 2,010 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.
The firm has a market cap of $806.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.