Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $183,349.72

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Graft has a market cap of $183,349.72 and $43,920.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00571291 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

