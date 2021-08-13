Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 400,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Specifically, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Also, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.