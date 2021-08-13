Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.16 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,976. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

