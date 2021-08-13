Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

