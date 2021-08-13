Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $5.03 on Major Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and $15,533.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00010570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

