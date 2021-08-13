GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $22,785.19 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $22,785.19 and $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,135,171 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

