Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,498,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGBXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Green Growth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused consumer products in the United States. It provides medical and retail marijuana products to various dispensaries; and CBD-infused personal care and beauty products, such as therapeutic, face care, body care, shower and bathroom, and sleep products through shops, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

