Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 382,144 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

