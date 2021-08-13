Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.03. 14,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 265,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.