Grid+ (GRID) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,669.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $139,669.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.