Gridcoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $11,626.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 421,619,698 coins and its circulating supply is 390,966,666 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

