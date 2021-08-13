Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 783,235 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

