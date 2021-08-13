GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.88 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

