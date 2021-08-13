GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GRWG stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 199,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $67.75.
In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
