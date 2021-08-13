GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 77,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

