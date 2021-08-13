GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 61,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

