GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 8.6% Following Weak Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was down 8.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 129,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,064,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

